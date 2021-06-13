Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.99 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

