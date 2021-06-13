Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IES were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC opened at $52.00 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 over the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.