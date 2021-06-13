Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.