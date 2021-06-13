Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $44.72 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

