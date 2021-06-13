Rhumbline Advisers Sells 652 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

ETH stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

