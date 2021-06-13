Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,937 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

