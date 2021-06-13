Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCEI stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

