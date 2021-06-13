Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $96,654,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

