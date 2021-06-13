Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $35.10 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

