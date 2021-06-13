Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

