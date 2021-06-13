RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $725.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.

RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.68. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

