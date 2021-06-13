RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $725.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.
RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.68. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
