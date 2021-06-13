ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.82. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 656,922 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

