Reviewing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zuora and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.96% -41.49% -17.46% Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zuora and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Zuora.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.19 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -26.47 Jamf $269.45 million 13.92 -$22.77 million $0.08 397.63

Jamf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jamf beats Zuora on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

