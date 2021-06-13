Reviewing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 9 0 2.64 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $34.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Boomer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 35,204.28 -$644.89 million ($1.25) -28.08 Boomer $11.47 million 1.35 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -67.71% -47.19% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

