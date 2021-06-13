Reviewing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.73 -$3.90 million N/A N/A American Airlines Group $17.34 billion 0.87 -$8.89 billion ($19.66) -1.20

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Airlines Group 4 8 2 0 1.86

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential downside of 22.85%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A American Airlines Group -61.53% N/A -17.25%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats American Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

