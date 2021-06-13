Reviewing Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) and Its Rivals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fusion Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44% Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -$78.33 million -4.43 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.37

Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1115 4439 9779 185 2.58

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 186.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is involved in the progressing of its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

