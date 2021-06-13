Reviewing Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) & Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 9.63% 24.65% 9.60% Masonite International 3.66% 25.00% 8.21%

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security and Masonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 4 9 0 2.57 Masonite International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus price target of $100.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Masonite International has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Masonite International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $6.09 billion 2.25 $553.10 million $4.19 23.55 Masonite International $2.26 billion 1.27 $69.04 million $6.15 18.97

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Outdoors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brands; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Aristokraft, Diamond Now, Mid-Continent, Homecrest, Kitchen Craft, Omega, EVE, Diamond Reflections, Diamond, Kemper, Schrock, Starmark, Ultracraft, and Mantra brands. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDF and wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Mohawk, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Baillargeon, and BWI to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

