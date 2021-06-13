Reviewing Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atotech and Orion Engineered Carbons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 4.13 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.64 Orion Engineered Carbons $1.14 billion 1.04 $18.16 million $1.04 18.73

Orion Engineered Carbons has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Engineered Carbons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 2.04% 38.83% 4.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atotech and Orion Engineered Carbons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89 Orion Engineered Carbons 1 0 2 0 2.33

Atotech presently has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.31%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than Atotech.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Atotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

