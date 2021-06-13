Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

