Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE AEM opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

