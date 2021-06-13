Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 1,576 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

