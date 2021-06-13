ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $35.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

