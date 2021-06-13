RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

