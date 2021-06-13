Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

