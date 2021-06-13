Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.5% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

