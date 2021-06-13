Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

