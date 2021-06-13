Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

