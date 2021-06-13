Reef 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.27 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Reef has a total market cap of $272.85 million and approximately $44.27 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00099194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

