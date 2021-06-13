Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of O traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 3,275,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,186. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

