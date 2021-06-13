REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,314.63

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. REAL has a total market cap of $648,314.63 and approximately $82.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

