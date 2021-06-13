Raymond W. Cohen Sells 33,333 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

