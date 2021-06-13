Raymond James Raises Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target to C$2.00

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
