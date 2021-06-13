Raymond James Raises Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target to C$2.00

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

