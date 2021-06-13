Raymond James Raises Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target to C$2.00

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.40, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.05 million and a P/E ratio of -30.77. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

