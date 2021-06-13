Raymond James Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at C$28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.04. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,059 shares of company stock worth $1,043,974.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.