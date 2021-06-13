Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

