Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.44.

Shares of WPM opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

