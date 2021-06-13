Raymond James Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

