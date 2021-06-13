Raymond James Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91.
About Adventus Mining
