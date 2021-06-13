Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $203.51 million and $23.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00011407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,007,367 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

