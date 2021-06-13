RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €713.40 ($839.29) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €721.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

