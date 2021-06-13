Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

