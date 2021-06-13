Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce sales of $23.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,858. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

