Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

QUMU stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

