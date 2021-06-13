Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Hits $13.38 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 64.1% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $3.05 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,436,702 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

