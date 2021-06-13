Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $151,409. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 146,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

