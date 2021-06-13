Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Quanterix worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,225,455. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.