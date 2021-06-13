Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.