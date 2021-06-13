Quanex Building Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

