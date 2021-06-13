Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 2,972,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $165.25 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

