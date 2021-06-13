Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 118 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.