Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

